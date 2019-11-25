Praise for community ahead of Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on

The Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary. Jill Hellary

The Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on will take place this weekend, thanks to the efforts of the community who have donated equipment and funds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan

Rhythmix dance academy, Angie's Dance Academy and choirs from Stormont and Oakmere primary schools will provide entertainment, while Potters Bar rotarians will bring a magical sleigh.

Lynette Sullivan, chair of Christmas in Potters Bar, said she is "overwhelmed and grateful to the amazing community".

You may also want to watch:

"I'm glad that I chose to raise my children in such a warm community," she said.

The Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary. The Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary.

"Thanks to all the local organisations who have stalls and loaned us equipment. Grant Pinney is an amazing friend and DJ who has supported in 2018 and now in 2019 and beyond."

Canada Life - the largest employer in the area - donated £10,000 to help ensure the project is sustainable year on year, Nethercotts gave £400 and the community raised the rest.

The event is being held in Oakmere Park on Saturday from 3pm to 6pm - with the switch-on taking place at 5pm.