Autistic boy’s Christmas projector stolen from Welwyn Garden City home

PUBLISHED: 10:54 21 December 2018

Welwyn Garden City boy, Zaki is upset that his projector was stolen. Picture: Laura Khan

A six-year-old autistic boy has had his favourite Christmas decoration stolen from his house in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City boy, Zaki is upset that his projector was stolen. Picture: Laura Khan

A projector displaying images of Father Christmas, trees and presents onto the front of an autistic boy’s house has been stolen overnight.

The wires have been cut by the offender and the projector taken.

His mother Laura Khan, 39, of Haldens said her son is “heartbroken”.

She added: “People do not realise the knock-on effect.

“My son was so upset that he vomited last night.

“I have had to keep him off school today because he is so traumatised.

“I am a nurse and have had to cancel all my patient appointments today.”

The Welwyn Garden City mum said that every Christmas, Zaki, looks forward to having the screen projecting images onto their house.

Ms Khan said she is hoping to replace the screen today.

