Festive cheer as Raybrooks Riding School Christmas parade takes place

PUBLISHED: 14:36 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 30 December 2019

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Rachel Oakley and horse Chandra. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Rachel Oakley and horse Chandra. Picture: Melissa Page

'Twas the Sunday before Christmas and Brookmans Park was greeted by a blizzard - not snow but colour and festive cheer as horses and riders took part in Raybrooks Riding School's yearly parade.

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Left to right: Maddison Shaw 6 and Roxy with Yard Manager Sarah Sullivan. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Left to right: Maddison Shaw 6 and Roxy with Yard Manager Sarah Sullivan. Picture: Melissa Page

More than a touch of tinsel, various Santas, elves and even Christmas soldiers could be spotted en route as they paraded around the district - the horses were also suitably costumed.

The event helped to raise money for charity Mind Hertfordshire, which focuses on counselling in schools.

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Jess Bright 13 and Ted. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Jess Bright 13 and Ted. Picture: Melissa Page

Organiser Sarah Sullivan said: "This was a happy and spectacular Christmas celebration, all the thought, effort and ingenuity shown by riders and their supporters was even more remarkable this year!"

Raybrooks proprietor Vickie Boylan said: "Our ride has grown in popularity year on year so we decided to support the youth aspect of Mind's strategy, especially as so many young people enjoy taking part in our activities."

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa PageRaybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

University of Hertfordshire welcomes government grants for student nurses

A doctor’s surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) took urgent action following an inspection. Picture: WEBSITE

Review of the year 2019: October was a good month for Potters Bar FC and a bad month for our celebs

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Life-size bronze statue stolen from back garden in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of this life size statue. Picture: Herts police

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice
