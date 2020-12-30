Gallery

Festive cheer as Raybrooks Riding School Christmas parade takes place

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Rachel Oakley and horse Chandra. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

'Twas the Sunday before Christmas and Brookmans Park was greeted by a blizzard - not snow but colour and festive cheer as horses and riders took part in Raybrooks Riding School's yearly parade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Left to right: Maddison Shaw 6 and Roxy with Yard Manager Sarah Sullivan. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Left to right: Maddison Shaw 6 and Roxy with Yard Manager Sarah Sullivan. Picture: Melissa Page

More than a touch of tinsel, various Santas, elves and even Christmas soldiers could be spotted en route as they paraded around the district - the horses were also suitably costumed.

The event helped to raise money for charity Mind Hertfordshire, which focuses on counselling in schools.

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Jess Bright 13 and Ted. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Jess Bright 13 and Ted. Picture: Melissa Page

Organiser Sarah Sullivan said: "This was a happy and spectacular Christmas celebration, all the thought, effort and ingenuity shown by riders and their supporters was even more remarkable this year!"

Raybrooks proprietor Vickie Boylan said: "Our ride has grown in popularity year on year so we decided to support the youth aspect of Mind's strategy, especially as so many young people enjoy taking part in our activities."

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page Raybrook Riding School, Bluebridge Road, Raybrook Farm, Brookmans Park. Riders setting off on their Christmas Ride to raise donations for MIND Hertfordshire. Picture: Melissa Page

You may also want to watch: