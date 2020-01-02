Advanced search

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 02 January 2020

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

A giant bauble - forming part of Welwyn Garden City's Christmas lights - has been damaged and is set to be removed from the town centre.

Between 3pm on Tuesday and 9am today, police believe that a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate was vandalised.

Trolleys were found close to the damage and it is thought that they may have been used to ram into the bauble.

Both police and Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District are hoping people come forward with information about the destruction, which they believe occurred on New Year's Eve.

WGC BID said on Facebook that it was very disappointed that the damage had been done.

"As is usually the case, a few spoil the enjoyment of everyone," WGC BID added.

"It will now be removed and will not be coming back."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/335/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

