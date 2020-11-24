Shop Local: Town centre will have a Christmas to remember as Welwyn Hatfield lights up for festive season

There are plenty of Christmas activites to do across Welwyn Hatfield this year. Picture: zoe cooper photography zoe cooper photography

This year’s Christmas festivities across the Welwyn Hatfield borough have just begun and the details of events and activities have been confirmed.

The Christmas lights in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: WHBC The Christmas lights in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

In Welwyn Garden City, the Christmas lights, which have been funded by the businesses of Welwyn Garden City through the Welwyn Garden City BID, were turned on virtually and a video has been released on their Facebook.

The Welwyn Garden City Christmas Trail opened on November 20 and offers eight locations to discover around the town, including the giant Christmas Teddy, the new Penguin Music Box and the Magical Fountain. To follow the trail, download the LoyalFree app and scan the QR code at all locations to win prizes.

Hatfield Town Centre has risen to the challenge of lockdown this year by also turning on the lights on virtually, which can be viewed on their Facebook page too. Christmas lighting in Hatfield includes the illuminated Christmas tree and icicle-shaped lights around the buildings in White Lion Square, lights in The Arcade and in the large tree in Kennelwood car park.

The Christmas Top Hat in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC The Christmas Top Hat in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

In Market Place, there is new lighting netting and projected blue lighting in the ground, as a mark of gratitude to the NHS this year. New for 2020, there are also large light up decorations including a teddy, a snowman and a giant top hat.

During the festive period, there will be steel bands playing in both town centres, but due to coronavirus restrictions, all other live entertainment has been postponed in order to ensure social distancing.

Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member for partnerships, said: “All these events mark the start of the most magical time of the year, in a year when Christmas may be tougher for some. Our hope is that our wonderful lights will spread some Christmas cheer for the people of Welwyn Hatfield and that the events will offer the perfect way for everyone to get into the Christmas spirit.

“Although there can’t be the usual Christmas lights switch-on events this year, the illuminations and activities across our two main town centres promise an enjoyable experience for the whole family.”

OJ Daya, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City BID, said: “It’s been a tough and challenging year for everyone so we’ve had to think on our feet, but the magic of Christmas is still very much alive in the town centre. Thank you to everyone that continues to support our local businesses.”

The Welwyn Garden City Christmas Trail and lights will remain until New Year’s Day and the Hatfield illuminations will remain until mid-January.

