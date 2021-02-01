Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died

Published: 2:05 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM February 1, 2021

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of a funeral for a Welwyn Garden City mother who died last week.

Christie Frewin sadly died last week, a man has since been charged with murder. - Credit: Herts police

Christie Frewin sadly died on January 27. Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with her murder.

The fundraiser has raised more than £3,000 in 24 hours for Christie, who was described as "the sweetest, most kind, loving sister, daughter and mother to her children".

On the fundraiser page it says: "Can anyone help raise some money to help towards the funeral cost and for the children to help lift a bit of weight off the family.

"In memory of a loving caring kind hearted women. Christie Frewin was loved by many and taken far to soon. If anyone can help donate as little or as much as possible the family would be so grateful in this difficult time."

If you would like to donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-christie-fewin



