Chris Ryan leads wheelchair rugby side to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medal

Published: 12:03 PM August 31, 2021

Chris Ryan and his GB side beat USA in the final to take gold. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s Chris Ryan and his wheelchair rugby side have won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after defeating the USA in the final on Sunday.

With Ryan leading the team as captain, ParalympicsGB led from the start, but the US stayed in the game until a dramatic final quarter.

26-24 ahead at half-time, GB looked until a dominant position, but their advantage was cut to one try heading into the final quarter.

Ryan’s side took control in the final eight minutes and extended their lead to become the first European team to win wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympics.

The victory comes after a string of disappointments in wheelchair rugby, with the GB side just missing out on medals with fourth and fifth places finishes dating back to Athens 2004.

Ryan was delighted not to go home without a medal this time around, saying: “We have been used to going home disappointed so that's what it makes it better. We've had a lot of disappointments,” he said.

“We knew we were good, but we had never got over that hurdle in a major event. It's unbelievable - they're getting better.

“The next aim is to do it again. We've been aiming to win events for a long time and there's wanting to win, but then there's actually making things happen and in these last two games, we really did make it happen.”

The team had also been stripped of £750,000 funding by UK Sport before the Tokyo 2020 games, and although Ryan admitted this made things difficult, he believes he brought he and his team-mates closer together.

“It was tough when we lost that funding, I'm not going to lie,” he said.

“We had to cut back on a few things. We've got a brilliant team of staff around us, some work for very little pay and they were brilliant throughout it all.

“In some ways, it made us grow. We grew as a team, grew as players, grew as staff, and we realised what we had to do to work. It's not all about money, performing well at sport, but my god, it helps.

“Then we did get some funding back towards the cycle, and that just really helped us make that final push. The quality was always there. We managed to get through it and to win gold through the journey we've been through is just incredible.”