Children treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Hatfield

Published: 1:44 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM May 28, 2021

Crews from Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans attended the scene.

Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning.

Herts Fire and Rescue received numerous calls at midnight reporting the blaze in Richards Street, with one fire engine from Hatfield, two from St Albans and one from Welwyn Garden City attending the scene.

On arrival, crews extinguished the fire and led three children to safety from a neighbouring property.

An ambulance was called to assess the children for smoke inhalation, but they were thankfully uninjured.

An investigation will now be launched to determine the cause of the fire, with Herts Fire Control tweeting on Friday morning: “Green Watch are preparing to hand over to White Watch after a busy night shift.

“A fire investigation will be carried out this morning at the incident on Richard Street, Hatfield to determine the cause of fire.”