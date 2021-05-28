Children treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Hatfield
- Credit: Archant
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning.
Herts Fire and Rescue received numerous calls at midnight reporting the blaze in Richards Street, with one fire engine from Hatfield, two from St Albans and one from Welwyn Garden City attending the scene.
On arrival, crews extinguished the fire and led three children to safety from a neighbouring property.
An ambulance was called to assess the children for smoke inhalation, but they were thankfully uninjured.
An investigation will now be launched to determine the cause of the fire, with Herts Fire Control tweeting on Friday morning: “Green Watch are preparing to hand over to White Watch after a busy night shift.
You may also want to watch:
“A fire investigation will be carried out this morning at the incident on Richard Street, Hatfield to determine the cause of fire.”
Most Read
- 1 Nearly 500 sign petition against B&Q flat proposal
- 2 Suspected drug dealers arrested after car stopped and house searched
- 3 CCTV images released after money stolen from cash machine
- 4 Appeal after clothes stolen from bags left outside charity shop
- 5 5 top walks in Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding Hertfordshire countryside
- 6 Thief jailed after stealing 45 bottles of alcohol from supermarket
- 7 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 8 Community pressure brings change to Hatfield House access scheme
- 9 Children treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Hatfield
- 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar