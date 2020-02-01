Parents asked to 'have words' with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police Archant

Parents have been asked by Welwyn Hatfield police to "have words" with their children if they were in Welwyn Garden City's town centre today after some were spotted on rooftops.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbour Team took to social media platform Twitter to share the message, after receiving a number of calls from the public this morning.

In the tweet, the team said: "We have had a number of calls this morning to children on rooftops in WGC town centre. As you can imagine these roofs are very high and one slip could be fatal.

"If your child has been in town today please have words."