Advanced search

Parents asked to 'have words' with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

PUBLISHED: 17:31 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 01 February 2020

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Parents have been asked by Welwyn Hatfield police to "have words" with their children if they were in Welwyn Garden City's town centre today after some were spotted on rooftops.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbour Team took to social media platform Twitter to share the message, after receiving a number of calls from the public this morning.

In the tweet, the team said: "We have had a number of calls this morning to children on rooftops in WGC town centre. As you can imagine these roofs are very high and one slip could be fatal.

"If your child has been in town today please have words."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No confirmed coronavirus cases following Welwyn Garden City speculation

There has been public concern over the coronavirus potentially being present at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, but the Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated there are no confirmed UK cases. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Most Read

No confirmed coronavirus cases following Welwyn Garden City speculation

There has been public concern over the coronavirus potentially being present at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, but the Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated there are no confirmed UK cases. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Herts new health and wellbeing initiative launches

Healthy Hubs are growing across Hertfordshire with over a million pounds further invested. Picture: Smooth Photography

Multi-million pound bid for Hertfordshire radiotherapy unit submitted

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

M25 blocked near Potters Bar after crash involving two HGVs and a car

One lane of the M25 is blocked between J24 for Potters Bar and J25 for Enfield/Hertford after a crash involving two lorries and a car.

Smart motorway plans for A1(M) Hertfordshire stretch put on hold

Work to change the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 8 for Stevenage into a smart motorway was due to begin in March, but has been put on hold. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24