Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 May 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Archant

A boy who reportedly fell from a van travelling along the A1(M) near Hatfield on Friday was taken to hospital with head injuries, but has now been discharged.

The two-year-old boy, who is recovering at home after being discharged on Tuesday night, is said to have fallen from the side door of a Vauxhall Vivaro.

The incident, which was reported at 2.20pm, took place between Junction 4 and 5 of the A1(M) and is being investigated by police.

A 30-year-old woman from London and a 54-year-old man from Norfolk have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the inquiry.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable David Milbourn, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully the child is not thought to have sustained any life-changing injuries as a result of the incident.

"However we are now working to understand how this occurred. We are keen to speak to any motorists who witnessed what happened and have not yet spoken to us.

"Were you travelling northbound on the A1(M) between Junction 4 and 5 at the time of the incident?

"If you have dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we would be very keen to view your footage."

If you have any information you believe could be helpful to the investigation, contact police quoting reference 41/39896/19.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat or call 101.

