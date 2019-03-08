Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 09 October 2019

Dated. 26/08/2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date. 22/09/2019 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that we Chidozie Onwumechili Point One African Restaurant Hatfield Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield

Borough Council to Grant an: -

Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises/Club: 11/13 The Arcade, Hatfield AL10 OJY

For the recording of music & the sale of alcohol: Monday to Wednesday & Sunday 1 pm - 11.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 1 pm - 3.30am

No other changes are applied for other than those listed above.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council's website - www.welhat. gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

