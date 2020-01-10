Advanced search

Did you leave a Chewbacca costume or a cat throne at a Welwyn Hatfield hotel?

PUBLISHED: 08:25 13 January 2020

A Gibson guitar, a box of different flavoured crisps, a business plan, a dart board and a wedding tiara were also found by Travelodges in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Pixabay.

A Gibson guitar, a box of different flavoured crisps, a business plan, a dart board and a wedding tiara were also found by Travelodges in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Among the strange items left behind last year at WGC and Hatfield hotels were a Chewbacca costume and a cat throne.

Travelodge's lost and found office in WGC also contains a newspaper dated back to 1985, 100 butterflies used as wedding props, three Musketeers outfits and a large silver glitter ball.

You may also want to watch:

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"This year's audit includes a pair of alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book."

If you do leave something at a Travelodge hotel they donate it within three months to a local British Heart Foundation charity shop - their charity partner.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Most Read

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Did you leave a Chewbacca costume or a cat throne at a Welwyn Hatfield hotel?

A Gibson guitar, a box of different flavoured crisps, a business plan, a dart board and a wedding tiara were also found by Travelodges in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Pixabay.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City on course for promotion says confident Callum Stead

Callum Stead believes Welwyn Garden City have all the tools to get promoted this year. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Sign up now for Race for Life’s new events in Welwyn Garden City

Race for Life will return to Welwyn Hatfield in May. Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists