Did you leave a Chewbacca costume or a cat throne at a Welwyn Hatfield hotel?

A Gibson guitar, a box of different flavoured crisps, a business plan, a dart board and a wedding tiara were also found by Travelodges in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Among the strange items left behind last year at WGC and Hatfield hotels were a Chewbacca costume and a cat throne.

Travelodge's lost and found office in WGC also contains a newspaper dated back to 1985, 100 butterflies used as wedding props, three Musketeers outfits and a large silver glitter ball.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"This year's audit includes a pair of alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book."

If you do leave something at a Travelodge hotel they donate it within three months to a local British Heart Foundation charity shop - their charity partner.