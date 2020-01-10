Did you leave a Chewbacca costume or a cat throne at a Welwyn Hatfield hotel?
PUBLISHED: 08:25 13 January 2020
Archant
Among the strange items left behind last year at WGC and Hatfield hotels were a Chewbacca costume and a cat throne.
Travelodge's lost and found office in WGC also contains a newspaper dated back to 1985, 100 butterflies used as wedding props, three Musketeers outfits and a large silver glitter ball.
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.
"This year's audit includes a pair of alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book."
If you do leave something at a Travelodge hotel they donate it within three months to a local British Heart Foundation charity shop - their charity partner.