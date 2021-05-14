News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Chatty duo want to help build community with conversation

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:12 PM May 14, 2021   
Cherie and Joy

Cherie and Joy sit in Welwyn Garden City centre every other Saturday and offer friendly conversation to anyone who walks by - Credit: Dave Barber

Over the past few weeks you may have noticed two laughing ladies in the centre of Welwyn Garden City with a small group of people surrounding them.

Cherie Button and Joy Chance have been keeping dozens of people entertained every other Saturday with their cheery conversation.

The duo sit down in the middle of Howardsgate and simply say hello to anybody who walks by, with the hope that a conversation will help brighten their day.

"Some people walk past two or three times because they want to see if we're selling anything or just to see what we're doing. Some people will chat straight away," said Cherie.

"I wanted to do something that wasn't political but was putting people back at the heart of our community, because we live in a great town and we've got some great residents."

You may also want to watch:

Cherie had an 'epiphany' at 3am earlier this year, after realising on her daily walks when she would try to say hello to people that people had got out of the habit of talking to each other over the past year.

So she rang up her friend Joy,  who Cherie describes as 'very similar' to herself, with the idea of sitting in the town centre and saying hello to people as they walk by.

Most Read

  1. 1 Students protest and parents call for change after 'lack of action' on racism
  2. 2 Supermarket evacuated and fire services called following ‘strong smell of gas’
  3. 3 Drugs worth £50,000 found in van pulled over for fly-tipping
  1. 4 Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats
  2. 5 Six men charged with series of keyless vehicle thefts
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Do you have the unclaimed £1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Welwyn Hatfield?
  5. 8 Student wins prestigious cyber security award and trip to NASA
  6. 9 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
  7. 10 Student gets programming with Code Ninjas

Cherie added: "It's just been great, it been therapeutic for people. It's been great medicine for us because we've been laughing so much.

"The PCSOs came over last week and said 'are you Joy and Cherie?' and we were like 'yeah', and they said 'Last week you weren't here and people were asking and we didn't know who you were'."

They now bring fishing chairs so a few more people can sit down on Saturday morning from 10am to 1pm, every other weekend.

Cherie said: "From a little silly idea, it's been lovely because we care about people and we just want people to know it's  been a topsy-turvy year and we're all struggling but together we can get through it."

They have their own Facebook page where they also share photos of the people they have spoken to. To find out more visit: Cherie & Joy - We Grow Community.

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stirling Way Moneyhole park path

Fence that blocked public path now removed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offices. Picture: Archant

Local Elections 2021

Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021

Dan Mountney

person
Ballot

What time will the election results come in?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
White Horse Welwyn

Lockdown Easing

'Fantastic to meet everybody' - New White Horse pub manager looking...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus