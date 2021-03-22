'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed

Published: 3:26 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM March 22, 2021

Nick and Marian have been running The Chequers Inn for 18 years - Credit: Supplied

A much-loved couple who ran The Chequers Inn in Woolmer Green for 18 years have expressed their gratitude at the response from the community following their announcement that their lease had not been renewed.

The pub also features a small zoo in its garden, there are a variety of birds and animals from rabbits and guinea pigs to Pygmy goats and Marmoset monkeys - Credit: Archant

Marian and Nick Darter announced via their Facebook page that the company who own the pub, Wells & Co, have decided to take back the pub from November 22.

Following the post, which explained their heartbreak, a petition was launched in protest of the decision and now has nearly 4,000 signatures.

“We’ve been here 18 years," Marian told this paper.

“We were in the last year of our lease and there were negotiations with the pub company to renew our lease in November, and then out of the blue we had a phone call to say we would be getting a letter from their solicitors giving us notice to quit.

"This has been our life for 18 years and we’re such a strong part of the community here that I really don’t know where we are going from here."

Over the 18 years they have been in residence, they have raised more than £130,000 towards local charities including Herts Air Ambulance, The Isabel Hospice and the Willow Foundation to name a few.

One of the most popular events they host is the annual fancy dress charity bike ride in the village.

The participants of one of the annual fancy dress cycle rides just before they set off - Credit: Archant

Marian added: "I’m absolutely blown away, the support we’ve had from the local community. They’ve started a petition online it’s now got over 3,000 signatures in a matter of a few days.

“We thank them from the bottom of the hearts for all the support they’re giving us, it’s absolutely overwhelming. It just shows you what the real meaning of community spirit is."

The decision behind the company taking back control of the pub hasn't been made explicitly clear to the couple but they believe it has something to do with the forecasted growth of Woolmer Green.

“We have a lot of housing developments going up. One that’s just been completed and two others in the pipeline. So the village will have grown by 40 per cent in two years, " said Marian.

"To me they’re looking at the fact that there is going to be increased footfall here. From their point of view of course it’s good business for them to take it back.

“That’s my view, but I could be completely wrong.”

Marian and Nick Darter outside The Chequers Inn in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Regardless of the reasoning, the timing of the decision was a particularly painful one following what has been an extremely difficult year for those involved in the hospitality industry.

Marian said: "Our industry was floored by COVID, along with many others, we’ve had a terrible 12 months. I didn’t know at one point whether we would even survive it, there’s so many pubs that haven’t I know that.

“When you think there’s some light at the end of the tunnel that happens, it’s a little bit surreal I still struggle with it now even though this has been going a few weeks now I can’t quite get my head around the finality of it."

Despite the decision from Wells & Co, Marian doesn't want to get into a ''mud-slinging match' with them as she understands the company will 'do what they feel is right', but she does take issue with the way they handled the situation.

There was no recognition that they have been good tenants, never missed their rent, always been stable lessees. She said: "It’s a warning to other people to be very careful if you’re getting into these lease or tenant agreements with pub companies because they really have no empathy.

“I think it’s sad that pub companies have the ability to uproot people's lives like that”

A spokesperson for Wells & Co said: "At Wells & Co. we take pride in the sustainability of our pub estate, and we have worked from the outset with all concerned with the site, to decide on the best future for the pub as the legal end of the current lease agreement approaches.

"We are aware of the concerns that the site will be developed for alternative use. We can assure you our future plans for The Chequers will ensure that it continues to serve its local community to its full potential for many years to come. It’s one of several exciting forthcoming developments within our estate."

You can visit the petition here.