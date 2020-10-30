’No flats’ graffiti scrawled on Grade II listed former Potters Bar pub

The Chequers in Potters Bar has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied Archant

Graffiti has been written across a former Potters Bar pub and Grade II listed building.

The black writing reads “no flats” and “save our pubs” written on multiple sides of The Chequers, which stopped being a pub in December of last year.

There was hope that The Chequers, which became a pub in the 1840s and had been two separate houses since the 16th Century, would become a pub again.

A planning application for 10 apartments, comprising one 1-bed and nine 2-bed flats and 23 associated car parking spaces was submitted to Hertsmere.

It would also have associated bin and cycle storage.

The application also would allow the retention of The Chequer’s public house and a portion of the rear beer garden but has since disappeared from public view on the planning portal. It had the reference ‘20/1240/FUL’.

Herts police have received no reports about graffiti on the building so far.