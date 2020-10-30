Advanced search

’No flats’ graffiti scrawled on Grade II listed former Potters Bar pub

PUBLISHED: 12:32 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 30 October 2020

The Chequers in Potters Bar has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied

The Chequers in Potters Bar has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied

Graffiti has been written across a former Potters Bar pub and Grade II listed building.

The Chequers in Potters Bar has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied

The black writing reads “no flats” and “save our pubs” written on multiple sides of The Chequers, which stopped being a pub in December of last year.

There was hope that The Chequers, which became a pub in the 1840s and had been two separate houses since the 16th Century, would become a pub again.

A planning application for 10 apartments, comprising one 1-bed and nine 2-bed flats and 23 associated car parking spaces was submitted to Hertsmere.

It would also have associated bin and cycle storage.

The Chequers in Potters Bar has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied

The application also would allow the retention of The Chequer’s public house and a portion of the rear beer garden but has since disappeared from public view on the planning portal. It had the reference ‘20/1240/FUL’.

Herts police have received no reports about graffiti on the building so far.

