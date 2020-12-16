Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Published: 3:47 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 4:47 PM December 16, 2020

Chef Philli, who grew up in Welwyn Garden City, has made it through to the final four of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Chef Philli Armitage-Mattin will be appearing in the penultimate episode this evening on BBC One at 9pm.

In the previous episode Philli was the first chef through to finals. All the chefs were challenged with cooking rabbit and mustard sauce.

For her dish Philli cooked: a rabbit loin wrapped in pancetta; lettuce and onions topped with girolles, rabbit kidneys and crispy sage; a rabbit, black pudding and shiitake mushroom hotpot and a Dijon mustard cider sauce.

She said: "Sometimes I don't believe in my skills as much as they do. So it's quite nice they believe in my cooking."

In the upcoming episode Philli- alongside the three other finalists - will be challenged to prepare dishes for eight of the most respected chefs in the UK.

To find out more about Philli visit her website here.