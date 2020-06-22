Advanced search

Potters Bar financial firm to walk Land’s End to John O’Groats in six weeks

PUBLISHED: 09:28 23 June 2020

Gordon Craft, director of Chasebridge, is raising money for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Chasebridge

The length of Great Britain will be walked collectively by staff at a Potters Bar financial company so they can raise money for old and young vulnerable people.

Chasebridge Wealth Management workers hope to raise £5,000 by completing the equivalent distance from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats from home – a mammoth 1083-mile trip.

Since June 1, every staff member will embark upon completing 30 miles, or four miles more than a marathon, every week for six weeks.

The money raised will be donated to Small Acts of Kindness – which gives practical gifts to older people – and Herts Young Homeless.

Gordon Craft, director of Chasebridge, said: “During these strange and uncertain times we wanted to find a way to unite our local team remotely, while also ensuring their wellbeing and mental health is in good shape.

“What better way to bring us all together than by introducing this huge task, which will motivate us all to get physically active and encourage us to work as one big team? The bonus here is we’ll also be raising money for two hugely important local charities, which might be overlooked amid all the fundraising for those impacted by COVID-19.

“The whole team is so excited about this challenge and we’ve already started training to make sure that we hit the target within the six-week window.”

You can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chasebridgewmbigwalk.

