Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A Welwyn Garden City property developer has made the Sunday Times Under 30s Rich List, released at the weekend.

Chase New Homes director Charlie Wilson, estimated to be worth £29.3 million and responsible for developing properties in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage, is number 29 on the list.

The 29-year-old, who owns a 48.8 per cent stake of the £60 million business, was made a director on April 21, 2015.

His company, which has made a profit of £15.5m and claimed assets of £42.6m in 2017-18, is responsible for turning the Xerox buildings on Bessemer Road into 595 apartments and renaming it Times Square.

Chase New Homes, which was incorporated in 2011, is also responsible for Skyline, in Stevenage that has 150 homes, made up of studio suites, one and two bedroom apartments,

As well as, turning Wedgwood Way into 268 new homes comprising of 14 three bedroom houses, and a selection of 254 one and two bedroom apartments.