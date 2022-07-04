MND branches holding charity walk at Stanborough Lakes

The Herts County Walk is organised by the North East Herts and South Herts branches of the MND Association, and takes place at Stanborough Lakes. - Credit: MND Association

A charity walk in aid of local Motor Neurone Disease organisations is taking place in WGC at the weekend.

The Herts County Walk is organised by the North East Herts and South Herts branches of the MND Association, and takes place at Stanborough Lakes on Saturday from 11am (registration from 10.30am) until 1.30pm.

Each circuit of the North Lake is 0.94 miles, and participants are welcome to obtain sponsorship for every loop. Funds raised will be split equally between the two branches in support of people living with MND in Hertfordshire.

Walks are available for people of all levels, including those in wheelchairs or with dogs, and donations are requested of £10 per person or £20 for a family of four.

Kent Allen, chair of the NE Herts branch, said: "Please join us at Stanborough Lakes which is a fabulous park, with two lakes full of wildlife, above and below the waterline. It is a calm, pleasant and easy access recreation area and offers a great setting to have a casual day out, stroll, nature walk and peaceful appreciation.

"We hope you will join us at this event and please encourage family and friends to join us. Do bring a picnic to enjoy after the event. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and bottle of water."

Find out more at localgiving.org/hertswalk