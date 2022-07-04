News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

MND branches holding charity walk at Stanborough Lakes

person

Laura Bill

Published: 12:58 PM July 4, 2022
Herts County Walk at Stanborough Lakes

The Herts County Walk is organised by the North East Herts and South Herts branches of the MND Association, and takes place at Stanborough Lakes. - Credit: MND Association

A charity walk in aid of local Motor Neurone Disease organisations is taking place in WGC at the weekend.

The Herts County Walk is organised by the North East Herts and South Herts branches of the MND Association, and takes place at Stanborough Lakes on Saturday from 11am (registration from 10.30am) until 1.30pm.

Each circuit of the North Lake is 0.94 miles, and participants are welcome to obtain sponsorship for every loop. Funds raised will be split equally between the two branches in support of people living with MND in Hertfordshire.

Walks are available for people of all levels, including those in wheelchairs or with dogs, and donations are requested of £10 per person or £20 for a family of four.

Kent Allen, chair of the NE Herts branch, said: "Please join us at Stanborough Lakes which is a fabulous park, with two lakes full of wildlife, above and below the waterline. It is a calm, pleasant and easy access recreation area and offers a great setting to have a casual day out, stroll, nature walk and peaceful appreciation.

"We hope you will join us at this event and please encourage family and friends to join us. Do bring a picnic to enjoy after the event.  All participants will receive a free T-shirt and bottle of water."

Find out more at localgiving.org/hertswalk

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Willow Place

Homes selling fast at sought-after Welwyn Garden City development

Dan Mountney

person
Vandalism in a toilet on board a WGC train.

Vandals trash toilet on WGC train

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A police officer looking down in a fluorescent jacket.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Six charged and £11,000 seized after drug raids

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Shenley village is at risk from Green Belt developments.

Fight to save village Green Belt from development

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon