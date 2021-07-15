Hospice seeks volunteers to help with donations

Published: 1:29 PM July 15, 2021

Can you lift, shift and sort?

Isabel Hospice is looking for recruits to help with preloved goods donated to its 18 charity shops.

The charity is in need of extra hands to support its retail team and is urging anyone who could spare a few hours a week to consider becoming a volunteer.

The hospice particularly needs people to help sort the hundreds of donations it receives every week, or greet supporters at its donation drop-in centre in Welwyn Garden City.

Anyone interested in lending a hand is invited to attend one of two retail open days being held on Wednesday July 21 and Thursday July 22 when there will be the opportunity to meet the team, take a tour and see what goes on behind the scenes to get donated goods out to the hospice shops and eBay store.

You may also want to watch:

There is no need to book, just come along to the welcome centre in Bridge Road East anytime between 9.30am and 4pm and the retail team will show you how you could help turn donated items into funds that support patients and their families.

Every single person who volunteers for Isabel plays a vital role in supporting the hospice to deliver exceptional care and support to local people facing a life-limiting diagnosis, the end of life, or bereavement.

Marie Tracy is one of the latest recruits to join the retail team after being furloughed from her marketing job at an online travel agency.

She gives two days of her time each week to help sort, photograph, list and dispatch the hundreds of items the hospice sells on eBay each week.

Marie, who lives in Welwyn, said: “It’s really quite exciting as you never know what donated stock we are going to get in, but we are always so busy and it’s been the perfect role while I’ve been furloughed.

“Even giving just an hour of your time is valuable to the Hospice, and I love knowing I’m helping to drive a vital source of revenue for such a good cause.”

For more information about the many volunteering opportunities at Isabel Hospice see isabelhospice.org.uk/volunteer.