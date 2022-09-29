A young woman who volunteers for Isabel Hospice has been nominated for a national award.

Cerys Brady, who joined the retail team at the Hospice’s charity shop in Hatfield town centre last September on a nine-month placement from university, has been shortlisted in the Young Volunteer category of the Charity Retail Awards 2022.

Cerys’ nomination is one of two for the Welwyn Garden City-based end-of-life care charity, which was also one of only three organisations to make the shortlist in the Outstanding Charity Retailer category, alongside big names Oxfam and The Salvation Army.

Isabel Hospice area manager Jane Morrison said Cerys, 21, had made a huge impression on everyone since she started volunteering at the Hatfield shop.

Of the Reading University student, who is studying for a BSc Human Geography degree, she said: “Initially, Cerys had struggled to find a placement for her year in industry as they were few and far between as a result of Covid.

"But rather than just miss the year, or do her final year early, she reached out to us and decided to use the time to volunteer, and we are so grateful for all Cerys has done over the last year.

“During her time with us, Cerys has worked in all areas of trading, including shops, warehouse, e-commerce and head office.

"She has taken an active role in overseeing Depop so we can reach a new customer base, and has supported the less tech-savvy staff members with rolling out Instagram accounts for each of our 16 shops.

"She has been pivotal in increasing followers and providing a hashtag sheet and explaining why they are needed to our teams."

Isabel Hospice volunteer Cerys Brady - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Jane added: “She has helped support our shops by volunteering in different locations and is much-loved by both the volunteers and staff for her enthusiasm, hard work and commitment to the Hospice.

"Cerys is positive and smiley all the time and is always willing to help and go the extra mile without being asked. She is a great reflection of our Isabel Hospice values and has been a great asset for our team.

"We are so happy that Cerys is going to continue volunteering with us even now that her placement has finished.”

The winners are due to be announced at an awards ceremony this autumn. Isabel’s Head of Retail, Charlotte Greenwood, said being named as a finalist in two categories against competition from other charitable organisations across the UK was a huge achievement.

Key milestones for the retail team over the last year include the launch of Isabel’s Tonnes of Care sustainability initiative, including the Saturday opening for the Donation Centre in WGC and the introduction of mobile pop-ups across eastern Hertfordshire to make it even easier for people to donate their unused and unwanted goods.



