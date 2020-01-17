Advanced search

Charity gala for Dementia UK celebrates 10 years

PUBLISHED: 16:45 19 January 2020

Since 2010 Jan has managed to raise more than £90,000 for charity

Archant

An annual charity gala hosted near Welwyn Garden City will be returning in February for its 10th anniversary to raise funds and awareness for Dementia UK and Admiral Nurses.

Jan Burt will be hosting the Charity Gala for its 10th anniversaryJan Burt will be hosting the Charity Gala for its 10th anniversary

RAF veteran Jan Burt will be hosting her 10th charity dinner, dance and auction at Melbourne Lodge, Brocket Hall, on February 29.

She has been running events in aid of specialist dementia care in the country since 2010.

Jan was the primary career for her husband, was had frontal lobe dementia, till he passed away in 2015.

She said: "As his primary carer I found that there was not enough support for those of us caring for our loved ones with dementia at home."

Jan now specifically helps raise funds for Admiral Nurses, who help alleviate some of the emotional stress that a carer has to endure.

For more information about the event visit: jan4dementia.co.uk, call 07901 942494 or email jan@grannyjanny.co.uk.

