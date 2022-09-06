Potters Bar fun day for air ambulance charity

A charity event is taking place next week to raise much needed funds for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

This vital emergency service goes out on call an average of six times a day, costing £2,200 per flight, which adds up to £750,000 every month.

To help hit this target, EHAAT volunteers Natasha Courtney and Suzy Evans have organised a fun day at Revive Health & Fitness, Potters Bar Golf Club in Darkes Lane on Saturday September 17 from 9am-5pm.

Attractions include more than 20 stalls, a hog roast, a huge raffle with more 100 prizes donated by local companies and friends, lorries, an ice cream van, a bouncy castle, a tug of war, a cake competition and a bucket collection.

To book a stall call 01707 551127.