CCTV appeal following Royal British Legion charity box theft in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:50 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 29 November 2019

Police would like to identify the two men as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police

CCTV images of two men have been released following the theft of a charity box in Hatfield.

The incident took place on November 7, at around 9.10pm, some chocolate bars and a Royal British Legion poppy appeal charity box were stolen from Quigley's Newsagents in Birchwood Avenue.

Police would like to identify the two men as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

PC Adam Haines, of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "It is such a shame that people have spent their hard earned money donating to a good cause, only for it to be selfishly stolen. This type of crime will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire."

Herts police suggest that charity boxes should be secured to a static fixture near to staff and in view of CCTV.

To report any information visit: herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting reference 41/102141/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

