Hatfield House gives free passes to those in need

Published: 5:45 PM March 5, 2021

Free passes will be given to residents in need so they can walk the grounds at Hatfield Park - Credit: Pete Seaward

Hatfield House has confirmed it will give free passes to those in need after pressure from the community.

Under the Friends of Hatfield Park scheme, announced last year, access to the grounds is no longer a nominal fee and costs £50 per person per year.

A map of who can get a residents permit in Hatfield, which represents the old parish of Hatfield. Picture: Hatfield House - Credit: Archant

But now the estate has confirmed that they will consider giving a pass to anyone who is unable to afford the membership fees because of their personal circumstances.

Anthony Downs, Hatfield House's estate director, said in an email to campaigners: "The scheme is not seeking to exclude poorer members of the community.

"Our staff are trained and fully familiar, not only with a broad cross-section of the community but also the measures on offer, to the extent that we consider individual cases with appropriate confidentiality and compassion.

"Several passes have already been provided free of charge to local people on this basis.”

The statement comes off the back of a petition against the charges, which was set up by Mary-Ann Ochota, a TV presenter and Hatfield resident.

She said: “I’m glad the estate realise they need to do more so people aren’t excluded. But I am worried that if people have to explain their detailed personal circumstances it might put them off.

"They might be embarrassed or worried about sharing that information. But Hatfield House have said they’ll treat any information with compassion and confidentially. So please don’t be shy – apply! The more people do it, the easier it will be for everyone.

"Call them on 01707 287000 or email friends@hatfieldpark.co.uk”

The pass, which also costs £75 for two people for a year, is for anyone over 16. There are no standard concession rates and all old passes are no longer valid.

Autumn at Hatfield House - Credit: Hatfield House

Hatfield resident Vanessa O’Donnell explained the burden this places on her family, by saying: "Walking around the estate was an absolute godsend during the first lockdown. It maintained my family’s sanity.

"But now we don’t have passes. We are a family of five, my eldest is 18 and in full-time education, sixth form, and currently doesn’t work, obviously difficult during these times.

"Therefore if we continued to walk as a family, it would cost us £125.

"Next year my middle child will turn 16 and still be in full-time education and my eldest would still be in sixth form, part time, this would bring the cost up to a whopping £150!

“Young people, whether in school or university, have felt a massive mental and physical health impact due to this pandemic. Their health and fitness is vital, not just for now but for their futures and the future of our community as a whole.”

Mary-Ann and her son Cole - Credit: Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph

The estate has also said previously that they’re taking into account all the feedback they receive this year when they assess the scheme and make plans for 2022.

Mary-Ann added: “Our next step will be to develop a form that people can use to apply to be considered for a free pass for the year. I’ve reached out to the estate to ask them if we can work together on this. I haven’t heard back from them yet.”

She asks people to email the estate (friends@hatfieldpark.co.uk) to tell them what they think of the current scheme and how it could be changed.

The archaeologist also urged residents to tell the park they need to update their FAQs so that people know they can contact the estate and request a free pass. She also asks people to share the news about free passes with their community networks and social media groups.

The current FAQs on the permits are available here hatfield-house.co.uk/friends-of-hatfield-park/faqs-friends.