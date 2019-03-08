Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments Archant

New family homes are set to be built on a brownfield site in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An image of what the housing will look like. Picture: Matt Clayton An image of what the housing will look like. Picture: Matt Clayton

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has approved plans for 21 new homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way.

The scheme will consist of two, three and four-bedroom properties, six of which will be affordable family homes.

You may also want to watch:

The site is the first to be delivered by Chalkdene Developments, which is a 50-50 joint venture created last year between Morgan Sindall Investments and Herts Living Ltd to develop vital new homes across the county on underutilised and surplus brownfield sites.

The brownfield site by Waterbeach in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments The brownfield site by Waterbeach in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

READ MORE: £2 billion homes venture for Letchworth, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Ben Harrop, general manager at Chalkdene Developments, said: "The scheme will deliver sustainable, modern and distinctive new properties in a prime part of Welwyn Garden City that is ideal for family living."

Work on site is expected to begin in October this year, with the first houses due to be completed in the summer of 2020.

Chalkdene Developments plans to launch the first homes for sale in February 2020