Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City appeal following throat grab assault

PUBLISHED: 10:07 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 28 November 2019

Police are looking to talk to this man following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Police are looking to talk to this man following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

CCTV image of a man has been released following an assault in Welwyn Garden City on November 8.

Between 9.45pm and 9.55pm, a man in his thirties was hit in the face at The Grove pub in Hall Grove.

The victim was also grabbed around the throat following a verbal altercation.

You may also want to watch:

PC Callum Ellis, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully the victim was not injured but there is no excuse for behaviour of this kind.

"We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the pub at the time and has information about the incident. If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or by emailing me at callum.ellis@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101337/19".

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City appeal following throat grab assault

Police are looking to talk to this man following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Shelley stars in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club’s latest handicap races

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Alex Shelley leads Alistair Jose in the Personal Handicap Series.

Hatfield swimmers to take the plunge as schoolboy launches charity

Ahaan and the national swimmer. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit nine in thumping victory

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals enjoyed a thumping 9-1 win at Stevenage Borough Harriers in the MHRML Premier Division.

Police patrol area of Hatfield after car egg-throwing incidents

An appeal has been launched for witnesses following a series of egg-throwing incidents in Falcon Close, Hatfield. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists