Welwyn Garden City appeal following throat grab assault

Police are looking to talk to this man following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

CCTV image of a man has been released following an assault in Welwyn Garden City on November 8.

Between 9.45pm and 9.55pm, a man in his thirties was hit in the face at The Grove pub in Hall Grove.

The victim was also grabbed around the throat following a verbal altercation.

PC Callum Ellis, who is investigating, said: "Thankfully the victim was not injured but there is no excuse for behaviour of this kind.

"We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the pub at the time and has information about the incident. If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or by emailing me at callum.ellis@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101337/19".

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.