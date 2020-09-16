Video

CCTV appeal after house in Digswell has windows and car windows smashed

Herts police have released cctv footage of a house in Digswell having its windows smashed. Picture: Herts police Archant

Following a house in Digswell having its windows broken, paint being smeared over it and a vehicle outside having windows broken, Herts police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal for witnesses and information.

At around 9pm on Sunday August 23 paint was daubed on the front of a property in Hertford Road.

Also, around 10.50pm on Thursday, August 20 three windows of the same property were intentionally broken and two windows of a vehicle parked on the drive were also smashed.

PC David Lewinton, who is investigating, said: “I would appeal to anyone who has information about this to come forward.

“These have been distressing incidents for the victim.

“Were you in the area at the time of either incident and did you see anything suspicious? If so we’d like to hear from you.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66836/20 or 41/67657/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.