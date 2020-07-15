Mercedes taken after car keys stolen in burglary at Hatfield home

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a burglary at a Feather Dell property in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Archant

After a Hatfield home was broken into and a Mercedes was subsequently taken, CCTV images have been released.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured following the Feather Dell burglary.

Between 3am and 10am on Saturday, June 13 a property was broken into with car keys taken and a Mercedes car subsequently stolen.

Detective constable Chris Aherne, who is investigating, said: “We’d like to identify and speak with the person in this CCTV image as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into this incident.

“If you recognise this man please get in touch, I can be contacted directly via email at christopher.aherne@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/46064/20.