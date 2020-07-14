CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police Archant

After herbal cannabis and cannabis resin were posted from Potters Bar to an address in Scotland, police are releasing CCTV images.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

The supply of Class B drugs is believed to have taken place at the Post Office on Darkes Lane on Sunday, June 28.

The woman pictured in the images was in the area at the time and could help with the investigation.

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

PC Paul Francis, who is investigating, said: “If you have information about this incident I would like to hear from you. It may be that the woman was a witness to the offence and can provide information.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at paul.francis2@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/50546/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Use Echo to tell police what matters most to you here bit.ly/herts-echo and have your say.