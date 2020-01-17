Advanced search

CCTV images released after iPhones stolen from Hatfield shop

PUBLISHED: 13:16 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 17 January 2020

Police would like to speak to these men following a phone shop theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police.

Police would like to speak to these men following a phone shop theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police.

Two iPhones have been stolen from a shop in Hatfield, with police now releasing CCTV images.

At around 2pm on Monday, a white iPhone XS and a rose gold iPhone 8 Plus were stolen from Fone Smart in the town centre.

PC Adam Haines, who is investigating, said: "We believe that the men pictured were in the area at the time of the theft and they could have vital information that will help the investigation.

"Do you recognise them? If so, please get in touch. I am also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the theft.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at adam.haines@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/3699/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

