Man sought in connection with thefts from Potters Bar vehicles

PUBLISHED: 17:49 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 12 March 2019

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar. Pictures: supplied by Herts Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar.

A number of incidents have been reported to police.

Between 3am and 5am on February 17, vehicles parked in Clive Close, Wyllyotts Place, Dugdale Hill Lane, Pinewood Drive, Aberdale Gardens, Allandale Crescent and Neville Close were all broken into and items were stolen.

Then between 1am and 5am on March 5, vehicles parked in Cedar Close and Mountway were broken into and items were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Investigator Amy Darby on amy.darby3@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/18803/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

