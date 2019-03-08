CCTV appeal after house ransacked by burglars

Police have released CCTV images after a house was ransacked during a Cuffley burglary.

Arriving in a black Mazda 6, the thief or thieves gained entry to a house in Homewood Avenue around 2pm on Monday, June 24.

During the course of an untidy search, they stole jewellery, cash and a safe.

Detective Constable Jonathan Channell, who is investigating, said: "We believe that the men pictured were in the area at the time and they could have vital information that will help the investigation.

"If you recognise them please don't hesitate to get in touch. Similarly, if you saw what happened or saw suspicious activity in the area, I would urge you to make contact.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jonathan.channell@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/57038/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.