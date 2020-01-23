CCTV photos released following Christmas bauble trolley rampage in Welwyn Garden City

Police would like to speak to the people pictured following vandalism of a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Following the destruction of a giant bauble - forming part of Welwyn Garden City's Christmas lights - in the town centre, police have released CCTV images.

During New Year's Eve, police believe that a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate was vandalised.

Trolleys were found close to the damage and it is thought that they may have been used to ram into the bauble.

Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District said on Facebook, on January 2, that it was "very disappointed" and have removed the bauble early in response.

"As is usually the case, a few spoil the enjoyment of everyone," WGC BID added.

PC Alex Smedley, who is investigating, said: "This thoughtless vandalism understandably caused a lot of upset in the community and the cost of repairing the bauble was thousands of pounds.

"I am now asking the public to take a look at the faces of the people in these photos and get in touch if you recognise them. We believe they were in the area at the time of the offence and they may have information about what happened.

"If you think you know them, or have information about what happened, please contact me by calling the non-emergency number or email me at alexander.smedley@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/335/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.