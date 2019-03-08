Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Camera, binoculars and jewellery stolen from Welwyn Garden City home

PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 25 April 2019

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could assist their investigation into a burglary in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could assist their investigation into a burglary in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image after a burglary at a Welwyn Garden City home.

A Nikon D600 camera and lens, a set of Bushnell binoculars and a range of jewellery were stolen from a property in Roundwood Drive between 12.44am and 1.30am on Wednesday, April 17.

You may also want to watch:

Police say entry was gained via the rear of the property before an untidy search was carried out.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have information, which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Linda Bunton on linda.bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/34769/19.

Information can also be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

De Havilland win Maynard Cup with victory over Countess Anne

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

Dinosaurs, Mr Bloom and Dick & Dom announced for Hertfordshire festival’s family entertainment

Mr Bloom & His Band will be appearing at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Carley Stansfield / Studio C Photography.

Camera, binoculars and jewellery stolen from Welwyn Garden City home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could assist their investigation into a burglary in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Safe! Welwyn earn another year in the Southern League

Eoin McKeown bagged his fourth goal for WGC in the win at Dunstable Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists