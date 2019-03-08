Camera, binoculars and jewellery stolen from Welwyn Garden City home

Police have released a CCTV image after a burglary at a Welwyn Garden City home.

A Nikon D600 camera and lens, a set of Bushnell binoculars and a range of jewellery were stolen from a property in Roundwood Drive between 12.44am and 1.30am on Wednesday, April 17.

Police say entry was gained via the rear of the property before an untidy search was carried out.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have information, which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Linda Bunton on linda.bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/34769/19.

Information can also be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.