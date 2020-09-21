CCTV appeal after vehicle stolen in Knebworth

After a Range Rover was stolen from a driveway in Knebworth, police have released a CCTV photo of a man who might be able to help their enquiries.

Shortly after 1am on Tuesday, September 15, two men stole the grey Range Rover Sport, containing a pushchair and a car seat, from a driveway in Pondcroft Road.

PCSO Becki O’Driscoll, from the Hitchin Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and he might have important information that will assist the investigation.

“I appreciate the quality of the image isn’t brilliant but I hope that someone might recognise the distinctive clothing.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the offence or anyone who has information that might help our enquiries. Have you seen the car? Perhaps you have been offered it for sale?

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at becki.o’driscoll@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/73884/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.