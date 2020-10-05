CCTV appeal following theft in Welwyn Garden City

Following an incident in which more than £50 worth of cleaning products and alcohol were stolen in Welwyn Garden City, officers are appealing for information.

Herts police have released an image of a woman they would like to identify, as they believe she may be able to assist with their enquiries.

On Wednesday, September 9 over £50 worth of cleaning products and multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from One Stop Shop in Peartree Lane.

PC Matthew Ruppersburg, who is investigating, said: “I would like to speak to the woman pictured as we believe that she may have been in the store around the same time, and may have information that could assist with our enquiries. If you recognise her, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Ruppersburg directly via email at matthew.ruppersburg@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/72482/20.