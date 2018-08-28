Police CCTV appeal in connection with Potters Bar burglary attempt

Do you recognise this person? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Herts Police supplied by Herts Police

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Potters Bar.

At 2.43am on Friday, December 28, a man attempted to push open the front door at a property in Mandeville Road, Potters Bar.

Before gaining access, he made off down the driveway.

Detective constable Dan Evans, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to speak to the man pictured as I believe he may have information that can help with our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him can contact me by emailing me at daniel.evans@herts.pnn.police.uk or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70248/18.”

Residents can make their homes more secure by following some basic crime prevention advice such as:

• Consider installing a doorbell camera, internal camera and/or monitored burglar alarm.

• Install ‘dusk to dawn’ external lighting and use timer switches in your home to control internal lights, radios and a simulated TV.

• Visit www.owlprotect.uk for discounts on security products.

As well as contacting the investigating officer directly, you can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.