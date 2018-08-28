Advanced search

Police CCTV appeal in connection with Potters Bar burglary attempt

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 03 January 2019

Do you recognise this person? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Potters Bar.

At 2.43am on Friday, December 28, a man attempted to push open the front door at a property in Mandeville Road, Potters Bar.

Before gaining access, he made off down the driveway.

Detective constable Dan Evans, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to speak to the man pictured as I believe he may have information that can help with our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him can contact me by emailing me at daniel.evans@herts.pnn.police.uk or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70248/18.”

Residents can make their homes more secure by following some basic crime prevention advice such as:

• Consider installing a doorbell camera, internal camera and/or monitored burglar alarm.

• Install ‘dusk to dawn’ external lighting and use timer switches in your home to control internal lights, radios and a simulated TV.

• Visit www.owlprotect.uk for discounts on security products.

As well as contacting the investigating officer directly, you can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

