CCTV appeal after alcohol stolen from Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:41 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 08 January 2019

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of alcohol from Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of alcohol in Welwyn Garden City.

The theft took place in Waitrose in Bridge Road between 1pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, December 27.

A man and an accomplice attempted to walk out of the store with around £120 worth of goods before being stopped by security.

The accomplice gave up the initial items, however the man made off with two bottles of alcohol.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Matthew Ruppersburg on matthew.ruppersburg@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/69709/18.

