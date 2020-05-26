CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 17:28 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 26 May 2020
Following an incident where a man reportedly touched himself inappropriately in Hatfield, Herts police have released CCTV images of a man they are looking to identify.
The incident took place during the early hours of Thursday May 21 outside a property in the south Hatfield area.
The man in the images was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.
Patrols have been increased in the area since the incident.
Detective Constable Tom Hassall said: “If you recognise this man I would like to hear from you. The pictures show he has a distinctive neck tattoo which could help identify him.
“I can be contacted directly via email at tom.hassall@herts.pnn.police.uk.”
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/39469/20.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
