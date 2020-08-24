Theft of elderly woman’s purse in Potters Bar sparks CCTV appeal
PUBLISHED: 12:43 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 August 2020
Archant
A CCTV appeal has been launched after a woman in her 80s had her purse stolen in Potters Bar.
Police have released a photo of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries.
The incident happened in Home Store in Darkes Lane on Tuesday, August 4.
Between 11am and 11.30am, a woman in her 80s was shopping in the store when her purse was stolen from her trolley.
PC Rochelle Staddon, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the woman pictured was in the store at the time and she could have vital information about what happened.
“If you recognise her, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing me at rochelle.staddon@herts.pnn.police.uk.
“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone else who has information about the theft or who witnessed it take place.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
