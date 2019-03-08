Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City kittens found in skip need your help!

PUBLISHED: 15:29 22 August 2019

The cat Skippy with her kittens. Picture: Cats Protection’s Welwyn and Hatfield Branch.

Archant

A charity that found kittens in a Welwyn Garden City skip needs help covering the medical expenses.

Cats Protection's Welwyn and Hatfield Branch rescued the five one-day-old kittens on August 2, after they were spotted in the skip just minutes before it was due to be collected.

Once in Cats Protection's care, the kittens were given care in a foster home but one kitten, who was struggling to feed properly, died at just 10 days old.

Carolyne Smith, branch coordinator at the charity said: "Now at around two weeks old, the remaining four kittens and Skippy, who's thought to be only a year old herself, are on the road to recovery.

"The total cost of their treatment, medication and after care has so far cost more than £250. Anything people can donate to help cover this cost will be hugely appreciated and will go a long way to helping."

If you want to donate go to the branch's website at: cats.org.uk/welwynhatfield

