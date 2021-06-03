‘Inspiring’ slimmer opens up about weight loss journey

Published: 3:42 PM June 3, 2021

Cathy Asher before and after her weight loss. - Credit: Amy Jeffries

A member of Hatfield’s Slimming World group has opened up about her weight loss journey after losing three stone during lockdown.

Cathy Asher, from St Albans, achieved her target at last week’s group session and has slimmed down three sizes since starting at Slimming World last March.

“As she stepped on our scales, even with a mask on the sheer excitement as she had hit her dream was amazing,” said group leader Amy Jeffries.

“The whole room erupted in applause, knowing how much it meant to Cathy.

“This past year has been incredibly difficult for so many of us, but Cathy's determination to reach her goal has never faded, especially during this last year.

You may also want to watch:

“She is always the first one to offer support and encouragement to others in the group too. She is a real inspiration and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Cathy with her target award. - Credit: Amy Jeffries

Speaking about how her journey started, Cathy said: "It started by accident if I’m honest.

“I hate diets and have never been on any because I love food and never want to feel I’m missing out. I wouldn’t ever do something that I have to count my calories.

“I was resigned to the fact that I was gaining weight and would never be slim again.”

That all change when her friend introduced her to Slimming World after cooking her breakfast on her birthday, and she hasn’t looked back since, despite testing times during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I had two weeks with the group and then we were in lockdown,” Cathy continued.

“I didn’t know what to expect but Amy and the group were still there helping and supporting us via weekly Zoom meetings.

“Living alone made it tough not to feel down and binge watch TV while eating bad snacks, but I bravely fought cravings and tried to get out in the sunshine for walks and gardening.”

Reflecting on her three-stone weight loss, Cathy said: “Looking back at the last year I’ve had a great time with Slimming World.

“I’m looking forward to buying some new clothes, I have far more energy and I’ve started enjoying having my photo taken.

“This target award has reminded me that I have achieved a lot this year and that I have the strength to maintain my target weight.”

To book into a session at the Lord William Cecil Memorial Hall on Monday or Wednesday, contact Amy on 07702 911160.