Cars smashed in Welwyn Garden City vandalism spree

Cars were damaged in Harwood Hill, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A gang went on a vandalism rampage smashing numerous cars and damaging garages in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 9, to reports of loud banging sounds in Haymeads and Harwood Hill. Officers attended and found that numerous cars and garages had been damaged.

The offenders, believed to be a group of young people, were not at the scene when police got there.

PC Sarah Lane, who is investigating, said: “The windscreen of a Vauxhall Corsa in Harwood Hill was smashed.

“The front window of a black Vauxhall Zafira was also smashed and a white Seat Leon had its wing mirror knocked off, both also in Harwood Hill.

“We believe that there may have been other cars damaged too.

“I would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area. Any other motorists who had their vehicles damaged should also get in contact so that we can investigate.

“If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/22194/19.”

•You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.