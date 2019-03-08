Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cars smashed in Welwyn Garden City vandalism spree

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 March 2019

Cars were damaged in Harwood Hill, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Cars were damaged in Harwood Hill, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A gang went on a vandalism rampage smashing numerous cars and damaging garages in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 9, to reports of loud banging sounds in Haymeads and Harwood Hill. Officers attended and found that numerous cars and garages had been damaged.

The offenders, believed to be a group of young people, were not at the scene when police got there.

PC Sarah Lane, who is investigating, said: “The windscreen of a Vauxhall Corsa in Harwood Hill was smashed.

“The front window of a black Vauxhall Zafira was also smashed and a white Seat Leon had its wing mirror knocked off, both also in Harwood Hill.

“We believe that there may have been other cars damaged too.

“I would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area. Any other motorists who had their vehicles damaged should also get in contact so that we can investigate.

“If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/22194/19.”

•You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Traffic nightmare in Potters Bar with delays of up to 70 minutes

Motorists have faced long delays in Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Gosling price hikes may end young gymnasts’ dreams, says Welwyn Garden City mum

Young gymnasts who train at Gosling Sports Park are worried that price increases will stop them training. Picture: supplied

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Cars smashed in Welwyn Garden City vandalism spree

Cars were damaged in Harwood Hill, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

New shop to open at The Galleria in Hatfield

A new sweet shop is opening at The Galleria, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists