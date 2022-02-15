Hit tribute show Carpenters Gold coming to Potters Bar

Carpenters Gold will be performing at the Wyllyotts Theatre on Friday, April 22. - Credit: SJB Marketing

A hit show celebrating the music and career of The Carpenters is coming to Potters Bar later this year.

Carpenters Gold will be performing at the Wyllyotts Theatre on Friday, April 22, reviving theirl look and sound of duo’s world performances and TV appearances, including Live at The London Palladium, Talk of the Town and their Japan 1974 tour.

West End vocalist Vikki Holland-Bowyer will play the role of Karen Carpenter, while musical arranger and producer Greg Stevenson plays Richard Carpenter, featuring on piano alongside a band and Vikki on drums, just as The Carpenters would have performed.

“As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerisms,” she said.

“We’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother and sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trade mark of their live shows.”

Carpenters Gold recreates the sights and sounds of The Carpenters, as seen here. - Credit: SJB Marketing

Vikki and Greg will play all The Carpenters’ greatest hits, including ‘Goodbye to Love’, ‘Close to You’, ‘Solitaire’, ‘We've Only Just Begun’, ‘Top of the World’, ‘Yesterday Once More’, ‘Superstar’, ‘Please Mr Postman’, ‘For All We Know’ and ‘Only Yesterday’.

“When we were young, we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs – now we can enjoy them live, performed just how they would have been by the Carpenters during their heyday,” added Vikki.

As well as bringing the music to life, the pair have the look too, with Vikki continuing: “Carpenters Gold is the only production that fully recreates a live Carpenters concert, even down to the authentically kitsch 70s stage costumes.”

Richard and Karen Carpenter. - Credit: PA

Debuting in 1969, The Carpenters record-breaking run of hit recordings on the American Top 40, as well as becoming leading sellers in the soft rock genre, selling more than 90 million records worldwide with three chart-topping singles.

The siblings recorded music for 14 years, before Karen tragically passed away from heart failure in 1983, aged just 32.

Carpenters Gold will be at Wyllyotts Theatre on Friday, April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £23.50 and are available from tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk.