Welwyn Garden City charity receives funding in memory of MP Jo Cox

Welwyn Garden City company Carers Worldwide also received a grant from the Government in 2018. Picture: Department for International Development DFID

A Welwyn Garden City charity is one of 12 UK charities to have been awarded a share of £10m funding in memory of late Jo Cox MP.

The Jo Cox Memorial Grants were set up in 2018 by UK aid to fund projects in developing countries on themes that were close to Jo's heart - such as empowering women and girls, and preventing conflict.

Carers Worldwide will use the funding to raise awareness of carers in Nepal and lobby for practical support, policy changes and recognition.

Carers Worldwide was founded in 2012 by Anil Patil to champion the needs of carers living in the developing world.

Ruth Patil, operations manager at Carers Worldwide said: "The project will focus on advocacy and economic inclusion of 1,000 family carers. We will train 164 community facilitators and carer representatives, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively engage with carers and help meet their social and economic needs, and to work alongside local government and agencies so they can access rights for carers.

Executive Director of Carers Worldwide Anil Patil Executive Director of Carers Worldwide Anil Patil

"Carers will receive peer to peer support through groups, engage in new livelihoods compatible with caring responsibilities, increase their household incomes and be empowered to advocate for their rights and inclusion in society."

Speaking in London at an event to celebrate the charities receiving Jo Cox Memorial Grants ahead of International Women's Day, International Development and Foreign Office Minister Baroness Sugg said: "It is an honour to meet charities working to give some of the world's most vulnerable women, girls and minorities the chance of a safer, better life free from violence and discrimination.

"Jo cared passionately about stopping violence against these groups and tackling gender inequality, which will create a world where every girl can go to school and realise her full potential. With funding from UK aid in Jo Cox's memory, these projects will help to achieve this."

Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister, who was also at the event, said: "Jo will always be, for me, first and foremost a humanitarian. Her kindness and compassion towards other people and her philosophy of pulling together and trying to make a difference in the world is what defined her - throughout her life.

"So it is truly heart-warming to have something so special in her name. The Jo Cox Memorial grants will go to projects that encompass some of the passions Jo had in terms of women's empowerment and bringing local communities together.

"It is an important part of Jo's legacy that our family is extremely proud of and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the work so far."