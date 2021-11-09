Welwyn Garden City charity features in prestigious BBC Radio 4 Appeal

Carers Worldwide, an international development charity set up by two Welwyn Garden City residents, will be the focus of BBC Radio 4's Appeal programme from November 7 to 13.

The charity was delighted to secure the support of journalist Jackie Ashley, wife of BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr, who launched the latest appeal on Sunday. The Appeal is a weekly programme highlighting the work of a charity and appealing for donations from listeners.

Jackie told how isolated she felt when she had to give up work to care for Andrew after he suffered a devastating stroke nine years ago.

She also revealed the story of Hema who lives in a small village in Southern India and cares for her husband who has had a series of strokes.

Hema caring for her husband who has suffered from a series of strokes. - Credit: Carers Worldwide

Jackie said: “I have personal experience of caring, and while there is support in the UK, caring is much more difficult in other parts of the world. Carers Worldwide is seeking to fill those gaps in support – it’s a brilliant cause.”

Carers Worldwide was set up in response to its founders' experience of caring for their daughter with Down’s Syndrome.

It works with families in India, Nepal and Bangladesh to bring about systemic change in the work of governments, charities and other agencies so that they recognise and respond to the needs of carers in the developing world.

Operating since 2012, so far they have transformed the lives of over 79,000 carers and family members.

Ruth Patil, operations manager at the charity said: “The chance to share our work with the Radio 4 audience is a big one for a small charity like ours.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to reach as many people as we can and raise as much money as possible to allow us to support more family carers like Hema.”

The appeal will air again on Radio 4 at 3.27pm on Thursday and is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

All donations made before Sunday, November 14 will go to support Carers Worldwide in the work they are doing to transform carers’ lives.