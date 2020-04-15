Epidemic adds to ‘existing’ care staff shortages in North Herts and Welwyn Hatfield

A home care company in Welwyn Hatfield and North Herts has said its existing staff shortages are being further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Caremark, based in Hatfield and Letchworth, urgently needs front line care workers to support elderly and vulnerable clients.

The charity says the Covid-19 crisis is heightening demand for home care services to unprecedented levels, while care and support workers find themselves having to self-isolate – either because they are displaying symptoms themselves or have come into contact with somebody who has, or might have, the virus.

Ash Sajjad, managing director, said: “The epidemic is exacerbating existing staff shortages while creating bigger demands for our services.

“We urgently need to recruit [20] care and support workers in order to bridge this gap and make sure residents of Hatfield [and Letchworth] and the surrounding area who need high quality home care receive it.”

Caremark Welwyn and Hatfield is also working with the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA), the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the government to temporarily amend certain regulations to make it faster to recruit staff.

He added: “If you’ve been laid off or forced to cease trading and want to help others perhaps you could join our amazing team.

“Care and support workers are the lifeblood of this local community, especially when the country is in the midst of a national emergency. We urgently need compassionate people, so get in touch.”

Caremark, a network of over 120 home care businesses, offers competitive rates of pay, flexible hours, full training and ongoing mentoring support, so no prior experience is required.

Post Coronavirus, it believes there will be opportunities to obtain further qualifications and to be promoted through the business.

Successful candidates will provide personalised care and practical assistance to clients, such as helping them dress and bathe, preparing meals and assisting with household chores.

For more information on Welwyn Hatfield opportunities please call 01707 817337 or send an email to hatfield@caremark.co.uk and for North Herts please call 01462 656115 or email north.herts@caremark.co.uk.