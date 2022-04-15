Care home residents go back in time to revisit favourite hobbies with schoolchildren

Care home residents in Knebworth have turned back the clock and revisited their favourite hobbies with schoolchildren from the village.

Care UK’s Knebworth care home, on London Road, enjoy cross stitching and card making with pupils from Knebworth Primary School, as part of a nationwide initiative, Long Lost Hobbies.

The initiative sees Care UK residents across the country share their favourite pastimes with younger generations, after a national survey found 77 per cent of adults feel technology is leading to traditional skills being lost.

“Intergenerational activities are a huge part of life here at Knebworth,” said home manager, Vera Moreira-Henocq.

“It was fantastic to be joined by Knebworth Primary School to discuss the similarities and differences between hobbies enjoyed by youngsters today and those from the residents’ childhoods.

Resident Anton plays cards with Matilda. - Credit: Care UK

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be incredibly enriching, as they provide an opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other.

“These relationships can be particularly beneficial for older people, as they can offer a sense of purpose and prompt conversations as residents reflect on their younger years.

“We loved welcoming pupils to join residents for an afternoon of crafting and sewing – two activities clearly loved by both generations.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Knebworth Primary School for taking part. We loved passing on our love of sewing and crafting onto the next generation, and we can’t wait to see what they create using their new found skills.”

Sewing proved a popular activity with many residents talented with a needle and thread, and research revealed that it was 12th on the list of declining hobbies.

As well as being able to pass on their skills, Long Lost Hobbies has helped those living with dementia to bring back memories and provide an enjoyable way to connect with others.

Research also found that revisiting old pastimes can reduce stress, agitation, and provide a feeling of success and confidence.

To find out more about Long Lost Hobbies, visit www.careuk.com/company/care-uk-campaigns/long-lost-hobbies.