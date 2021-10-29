Cooperscroft Care Home in Potters Bar raised £108 during a Breast Cancer Awareness Day last Friday, October 22, to support those coping with breast cancer - including one of their nurses.

On the fundraising day, residents made art, staff came into work wearing something pink and the nursing home held a 'pink raffle'.

A spokesperson from the care home said: "As Cooperscroft is a nursing home with an excellent reputation, many of our residents come to us having been diagnosed with some form of cancer and we have a fantastic team of staff who offer support and care to both the resident and their families.

"As I am sure you are well aware, many of us are affected by this terrible disease in one way or another through either a colleague, friend or family member and we are very proud to continue to raise money in whatever way we can."