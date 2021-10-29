News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Potters Bar care home raises money for breast cancer charity

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 4:49 PM October 29, 2021
Older people holding up Breast Cancer Awareness Day signs and pink balloons at Cooperscroft Care Home, Potters Bar, Herts

Breast Cancer Awareness Day at Cooperscroft Care Home, Potters Bar - Credit: Cooperscroft Care Home

Cooperscroft Care Home in Potters Bar raised £108 during a Breast Cancer Awareness Day last Friday, October 22, to support those coping with breast cancer - including one of their nurses.

On the fundraising day, residents made art, staff came into work wearing something pink and the nursing home held a 'pink raffle'. 

A spokesperson from the care home said: "As Cooperscroft is a nursing home with an excellent reputation, many of our residents come to us having been diagnosed with some form of cancer and we have a fantastic team of staff who offer support and care to both the resident and their families.

"As I am sure you are well aware, many of us are affected by this terrible disease in one way or another through either a colleague, friend or family member and we are very proud to continue to raise money in whatever way we can."

You may also want to watch:

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Christmas 2021

Christmas

Christmas event plans revealed for Welwyn Hatfield

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield Rise development

£45m housing development to be showcased at buyers event

Dan Mountney

person
Lloyds Bank, Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents and councillors react to Lloyds Bank closure

Dan Mountney

person
Welwyn Garden City BID

Businesses to decide on future of Welwyn Garden City BID

Dan Mountney

person